Stotfold exit cup in forgettable clash

Stotfold slipped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at Southern League East side Barton Rovers in the Beds Senior Cup on Tuesday.

From the first whistle, it seemed neither side were really up for this one.

The first decent chance didn’t arrive until the half hour mark when, from a corner on the left, David Longe-King headed straight at Matthew Fallon when it looked easier to score.

In the 44th minute Barton’s Alex Cathline cut in from the left and unleashed a right-foot shot into the top corner for the winning goal.

On Saturday Stotfold found SSML Premier leaders Berkhamsted too hot to handle and they lost 3-1 -

The damage was done in the opening exchanges. The division’s top scorer Stacey Field scored from six yards out from a Sean Coughlan cross.

Then good work by Dan Jones set up the second in the fourth minute with Coughlan netting, and at this point Stotfold may have been fearing a repeat of the 12-1 scoreline when they met in the FA Cup earlier this season.

Stuart Deaton volleyed home for 3-0 in the 36th minute.

In the second period Ashley Morrissey handled on the line to give Stotfold a penalty. However Carl Tasker saved Liam Brookes’ spot kick. Brookes did grab a late consolation for the visitors.

Stotfold visit St Margaretsbury on Saturday and Welwyn on Wednesday, both in the league.