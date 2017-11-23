Stotfold held to midweek draw at Jets

Stotfold took an early leadat Oxhey Jets in the SSML on Tuesday night but were unable to hold on to it, drawing 1-1.

Patrick Tshikala put the Eagles ahead on just three minutes but the home side levelled ten minutes before the break via an own goal.

That’s the way it stayed, a result that leaves Stotfold fourth from bottom in the SSML Premier.

On Saturday they were on the receiving end of a 4-0 defeat at fifth-placed Hoddesdon, their 11th reverse of the campaign so far.

Kyle Johnson and Louis Rose put the hosts two up and firmly in the driving seat after just seven minutes, and Thomas Cowell added a third midway through the first half.

Connor Scully completed Stotfold’s misery with a fourth goal in the second period.

Stotfold host London Colney at Roker Park on Tuesday before welcoming Bedfordshire rivals Leighton Town in the Dudley Latham Trophy on Tuesday night.