Stotfold hold on for well earned point at Berko

Stotfold returned from Berkhamsted with a valuable point from a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Berko made a great start to Saturday’s SSML Premier Division fixture with skipper Jim Baldry going forward from centre back to shoot them into the lead after just five minutes.

The hosts had a number of chances in the opening period and they were to rue missing them.

Stotfold began to settle and several times they threatened to score. Both sides had first half goals disallowed for offside, so the Comrades had a single goal lead at the interval.

Stotfold changed tactics at half time, bringing on Ross Maddox.

And it worked as a cross from the left by Ashley Fitton was nodded into the net from close range by Dan Bond at the back post to bring the Eagles level.

Adam Mead fired a free kick over the bar for Berko after Alex Campana was brought down. Tom Garratt brought on three substitutes to pep up the home side.

However, with 20 minutes left a superbly struck 25 yards shot by Tom Oram put the visitors in front.

It took the home side just three minutes to get back on level terms with Campana producing some trickery in the box before firing past Godfrey with a low shot.

He went close to getting the winner with a shot that just rose over the bar.

Matt Bateman and Ashton Campbell both pressed at the railway end but Stotfold hung on for the point.

There was a brief flare up as injury time approached and Oram and Fitton got yellow cards after the referee had consulted both of his assistants.

Stotfold host second placed Hertford on Saturday.