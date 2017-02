Stotfold surrendered a half-time lead to lose 3-1 at Colney Heath in the SSML Premier on Saturday.

Mark Ellis put the Eagles in front shortly before the break. However Sam Doonan levelled soon after the restart.

Luke Dolan put Colney in front with 20 minutes left and James Ewinton secured the win on full time.

Stotfold host Hoddesdon on Saturday and visit Leverstock Green on Tuesday, both in the league.