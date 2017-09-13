Stotfold manager leaves after crushing Vase defeat

Stotfold parted company with manager Mick Reardon after a crushing 7-2 FA Vase exit at Cricklewood Wanderers on Saturday.

A club statement confirmed that Mr Reardon left the club by mutual consent after two months in charge.

The statement said: “In a short time Mick put together a promising new side but it has become apparent that he was unable to fully commit to the club with last minute absence from games and training due to unforeseen pressures at work.

“It was felt that his absence from Saturday’s game had an impact on the result and chairman Phil Pateman decided changes were required.

“Mick’s presence when at the games was notable with the team organised, focused and hugely competitive as wins over Biggleswade United and Oxhey Jets demonstrated. However the reverse happened with last minute no shows having the reverse effect.

“Phil Pateman and all at Stotfold FC would like to thank Mick Reardon for all his hard work.

Coach Gary Burkett has now joined Stotfold after a highly successful spell at Sun Sports.

Phil said: “We may have a difficult few weeks ahead as a club we need to pull together and build on the positive things to date, notably a decent start in the league and progress to the quarter finals of the Premier Cup.”

Applications for the first team manager’s post should be sent with a CV to Phil Pateman via email:phil@pmracing.co.uk or call 07825 133344 for further details.