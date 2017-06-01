Stotfold search for new manager

Stotfold manager Rob Bates has left the Roker Park club by mutual consent.

Rob held the position for 18 months after a successful term as Under 18 Manager and led the club to North Beds Charity Cup success with a 2-0 win over Biggleswade United last month.

The club had an indifferent season in the league but a late surge of form led to them finishing 13th in the SSML Premier Division.

Chairman Phil Pateman said “Stotfold FC would like to place on record our thanks for the commitment and contribution he and his management team have made to the club during his time here and we give him, and any of his team that follows, our very best wishes for the future.”

Work is due to start at Stotfold’s new Step 3 facility at Arlesey Road over the next few weeks, whilst a proposed merger with the Junior club has been given the green light which would bring together football in the Town.

Applications for the first team manager’s post should be sent along with a CV to Phil Pateman via email: phil@pmracing.co.uk or call 07825 133344 for further details.