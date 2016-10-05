Stotfold sunk by late sucker punch at Tring

Stotfold were dealt a late sucker punch at Tring Athletic on Saturday, losing 3-2.

It was joy for the home side but tough for the visitors who came from behind twice to level the scores and did enough to warrant something out of this SSML Premier clash.

George Brinkman curled home a free kick to give Ath an early lead, but Stotfold equalised in the 33rd minute as Ben L’Honore finished smartly.

The half ended on a sour note when Brinkman and L’Honore were sent off after a scuffle.

The hosts retook the lead in the 55th minute when Carbery rounded the keeper to score.

But it was all square again when Drew Cardines struck with 12 minutes to go.

With the game deep into added time Vardy, via a deflection, netted the winner.

Stotfold are at home to Oxhey Jets in the league on Saturday and then host Peterborough Sports in the Hinchingbrooke Cup on Tuesday.