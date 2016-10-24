Stotfold surrender early two goal lead

Stotfold threw away an early two goal lead to lose 3-2 at Edgware Town in the SSML Premier on Sasturday.

Kamal Romain put the Eagles in front on six minutes and Ashley Fitton doubled that advantage from the penalty spot just three minutes later.

But Edgware pulled one back soon after to make it 2-1 at the break.

Edgware levelled with 20 minutes to go and it looked as if the game would end in a draw until they snatched a winner in injury time. Adem Ali, George McCluskey and Elias Moses were on target for the home side.

Stotfold sit fourth from bottom, albeit with games in hand over the teams above them.

They host Cockfosters on Saturday in the league, then welcome Langford to Roker Park in the North Beds Charity Cup on Tuesday.