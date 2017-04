Stotfold twice surrendered the lead to end up drawing 2-2 at home to Holmer Green on Saturday.

Michael Simpson put the Eagles ahead midway through the first half but they were pegged back by a penalty seven minutes before the break.

They restored the advantage when Daniel Bond convered a penalty soon after the restart. They held on to that lead until deep into injury time when the visitors levelled.

They stay in 13th spot in the SSML Premier and host Sun Sports on Saturday.