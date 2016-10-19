Swift revenge for Biggleswade FC at Codicote

Biggleswade FC exacted swift revenge on Codicote for their midweek cup defeat with a hard-earned 4-1 win in the SSML on Saturday.

The first 20 minutes saw both sides create chances. Ebey Marango was played through with just the McEwan to beat, but the keeper was up to the task.

At the other end Sam Wyer in the Biggleswade goal produced three stunning saves, all from Leroy Williams – one from point blank range, another turning a drive around the post and the best of all as he tipped a fierce shot over the bar.

A reoccurrence of an ankle injury saw Williams leave the field on 23 minutes and soon after Biggleswade took the lead as good work from Josh Holmes and Owen Dixon set up Ryan Vale his shot being helped over the line by George Bailey.

Biggleswade made it 2-0 ten minutes later as Marango got away from his markers and tucked his shot inside the post. He almost added the third as he just failed to guide Owen Dixon’s cross the right side of the post.

The second half started with Codicote putting pressure on the FC defence and they were rewarded on 52 minutes as Alfie Barker produced an acrobatic finish to beat Wyer.

Biggleswade began to cause problems of their own and Vale got their third as he lifted the ball over McEwan.

A second yellow card for Codicote skipper James Taylor all but sealed their fate as Adam Hunt produced a great ball from the right that Marango turned in at the back post.

With FC’s oldest player on the day, Wyer, producing the headlines special mention should go to George Riley, 18, and Joel Ives, 17, who were outstanding in the centre of midfield.

The victory was enough to see Biggleswade back to second in the SSML Division One table.