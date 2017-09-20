Tame league cup exit for below-par Potton

Potton limped out of the UCL League Knock Out Cup 4-2 at Olney Town on Tuesday.

With keeper Will Cook injured, and likely to be for some time, Potton signed youngster Damien Green. Although he was responsible for one goal the normally reliable defence did not offer much protection.

A poor pass back by Tom Blatch was intercepted by Jordan Appleton who rounded Green to place the ball in the empty net in just the fourth minute.

Kevin Owusu, who caused Potton a lot of problems, saw his dangerous centre elude everyone.

Potton played the ball back to Green and his low kick was intercepted in the 36th minute by Macrae who cooly shot back over his head for the second.

Worse was to come for Potton when a centre from the left was headed home by the unmarked Appleton.

Words must have been said at half-time because Potton came out with more determination. Inside a minute a good passing movement between Ryan Don and Danny Webb ended with Ansell-Carter netting. Two minutes later Ansell-Carter headed on for Aaron Murrell to round the keeper and put the ball in the net.

Potton were in the ascendancy but 15 minutes from time they were caught asleep from a throw in and Sam Parris dribbled the ball through to score.

Potton host Peterborough Northern Star in the FA Vase on Saturday.

Potton United: Damien Green, Callum Forster, Tom Blatch, James Sage, Luke Harradine (John Bitting), James Meredith (Jamie Saunders), Danny Webb, Liam Sweeney, Gary Ansell-Carter, Aaron Murrell, Ryan Don (Nick Bines)