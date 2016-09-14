Ten-man Langford exit Vase on penalties

Langford exited the FA Vase on penalties on Saturday after playing nearly two hours with ten men.

The First Qualifying Round tie at home to Baldock was less than one-minute old when the referee showed Ricky Clark a red card for retaliation – whilst not speaking to or punishing the opposing team player involved.

Langford were down to 10 men, facing a team they had lost to a couple of weeks earlier.

This proved to be a wakeup call, the hosts played good football, and they were rewarded in the sixth minute when Alfie Barker ran onto a long clearance by Ross Tompkins and smashed the ball home with his left foot.

The second breakthrough was not long in coming. In the ninth minute Pat Daly crossed the ball for Stephen Brooks to tap in at the far post.

Gradually Baldock settled and started pushing forward, in the 41st minute Kim Forsythe was adjudged to be bought down just inside the area. Up stepped Luke Gregson to convert from the spot.

Baldock piled on the pressure from the start of the second half, causing the Reds to play on the break.

Both teams created chances, none of which were taken.

Then in the 72nd minute Jack Gregson took a corner that was met by the head of Forsythe for the leveller.

Neither team sat back and many chances came and went, with Langford keeper Ross Tompkins the busier keeper, making two great saves to keep the scores level.

The additional 30 minutes were played out with both sides tiring, and no real chances being made.

The tie went to penalties and Baldock won 4 – 5 on penalties

Langford: Ross Tomkins (capt), Deon Putnam, George Higley, Michael Moss, Ryan Northwood, Tom Bryant, Connor Waite, Pat Daly, Alfie Barker, Stephen Brooks.

Subs: Lewis Ellis, David Tembua (used), Jason Penman, Craig Meyrick, Toby Davies.

Langford’s next match is away to Arlesey Town Reserves in SSML Division One on Wednesday, September 14, then away to Hale Leys United in the SSML Challenge Trophy on Saturday, September 17.