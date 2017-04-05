Ten man Stotfold hit three late on to level at Leverstock

Ten-man Stotfold came from three goals down to snatch a draw in an extraordinary climax to their match at Leverstock Green on Tuesday.

With 87 minutes gone the hosts were 3-0 up and coasting to victory. However an amazing comeback saw the Eagles strike three times in just a few minutes to earn a SSML Premier Division point they thoroughly deserved.

Stotfold missed an early chance when Jake Long shot into the side netting. Meanwhile Matt Fallon in the Eagles goal had to be sharp to turn away a Jonathan Lacey header. From the resulting corner several Green players all had efforts in a goalmouth scramble but couldn’t put the ball away.

Stotfold had another great chance when Daniel Bond was put through but his lob bounced just wide.

The home side went ahead midway through the half when a hesitation in defence saw Curtis Donaldson go clear and he unselfishly passed for Lacey to score.

Stotfold had a decent penalty shout when it appeared a Green player handled in the box but it wasn’t given.

Howeve they were out of luck at the other end. Lacey was brought down on the edge of the penalty area by defender Karl Dean – leading to a free kick and a straight red card. Stotfold were doubly punished as Donaldson blasted the free kick home to give the hosts a 2-0 interval lead.

Leverstock looked to have bagged all three points when they went three up midway through the half through Donaldson’s lob.

That lead remained intact until three minutes from time when Stotfold won a corner and Drew Cardines curled in an inswinger that beat everybody including the keeper to go into the net.

Most believed this would be little more than a consolation but this was just the break Stotfold needed and after Bond fired just over, Green gave the ball away at the back and George Bates capitalised by shooting home Stotfold’s second.

It was now game on and a little over a minute later it was 3-3 as Drew Cardines scored the equaliser - there was barely time for the referee to start the game.

Stotfold host Sun Sports on Saturday.