Tigers break out to punish Biggleswade

FC Biggleswade dominated for long periods at London Tigers on Saturday but ended up losing 3-1.

Early possession saw Ryan Inskip upended on the edge of the box but George Riley’s free kick floated wide.

Against the run of play the home side won a ball in midfield and fed it down their left where the perfect cross was met by an even more perfect header and they were ahead.

With Biggleswade looking to level quickly Tom Cookman was brought crashing to the ground as he looked to pull the trigger – but again the resulting free kick drifted wide.

FC should have drawn level on the half hour as a great ball to the far post found Pat McCafferty in acres of space but he failed to hit the target with the goal at his mercy.

With Biggleswade having the greater possession the home side were always a danger on the break and Sam Wyer had to take two long range efforts into his midriff, and on another occasion be quick off his line.

The final minutes of the half saw a Lee Northfield shot parried and then smothered by the home keeper.

The second half began as the first finished with FC on top but unable to force the ball home. Good play saw Cookman lose his marker but his curled effort went six inches wide of the far post.

Another well worked move saw McCafferty just unable to pull the ball back with a host of players waiting for the tap in.

Biggleswade introduced Mark Franklin - his free kick was tipped onto the bar, and from the corner Dave Lenton failed to keep his effort down when well placed.

With FC throwing on more attackers the home side’s breaks were becoming more threatening and they got their second on 82 minutes with a quick long ball.

Six minutes later it was over in almost identical fashion, and a late consolation from Northfield was too late for a miracle comeback as FC sucuumbed to a rare defeat in the SSML Premier.