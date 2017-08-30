Tough day for Reds as they concede six

An under-strength Langford side went down 6-1 at home to Broadfields in the SSML Division One on Saturday.

With many players out of position due to a long injury list, some long term, it was always going to be a difficult game. The visitors played neat, quick football and pinned the Reds back.

However, the lively Ben L’Honore almost put the home side ahead with Langford’s first shot on 20 minutes, saved by the keeper.

Broadfields used their blinding pace to get behind the defence, and on 29 minutes it paid off when Rex Kimona shot them ahead. They doubled their lead three minutes later when a long ball played in Dene Gardner who netted from close in.

On the stroke of halftime, Gardner put the visitors three up.

Langford bought on Liam Wick for his debut, and the tall forward added some power. However, the visitors scored within three minutes of the restart when Gardner completed his hattrick.

A further injury added to Langford’s woe, causing a further reshuffle in defence. Broadfields piled on the pressure, and in the 65th minute Gardner scored his fourth and Broadfield’s fifth.

One minute later Langford opened their account with Dan Harper playing in Wick, who rounded the keeper and slotted home. Captain Ashley Fitton limped off after 73 minutes following a poor tackle on him, meaning Langford had to see out the match with 10 men.

Following a mix up in the much-reshuffled home defence, Harry Henley made it six.

Langford visit Rayners Lane next in the league on Saturday.

Langford: Harry Pilsworth, Ryan Webb, Dan Harper, Karl Dean, Michael Payne, Luke Rowland, Jordan O’Neill, Ashley Fitton (capt), Rob Verdia, Ben L’Honore, Joe Roche-Gerrard

Subs: Jordan Cleghorn (used), James Lamptey (used), Luke Burkett, Liam Wick (used).