Tough going for Blues as visitors score six

Arlesey knew they would find early season pacesetters Hartley Wintney tough on Saturday and with first choice keeper Bart out so it proved as they lost 6-1.

Taylor Rhiney was also unavailable and Dion Gibbs made his league debut in goal.

Arlesey started positively and although Hartley Wintney pushed forward this was well contained.

It was the hosts who went in front midway through the first half when a well worked ball through the middle found Kim Forsythe who took it around the keeper and slotted home.

However with their next attack a Hartley Wintney forward was pushed over by Kye Andrews for a stonewall penalty and Sam Argent calmly converted for 1-1.

Just a minute later, from a throw, the ball bounced awkwardly in the Arlesey box without being cleared and Jake Baxter volleyed home.

On the half hour Forsythe’s cross shot found Yemi Adelani but his shot was straight at the keeper. Forsythe tried again soon after, the keeper just got the ball and pushed it out - but only as far as Elias Moses who chipped the ball in but again the keeper saved.

The next goal came when James Tennant’s shot from the edge of the box got a big deflection into the corner.

In the second half Hartley stepped up a gear and on 54 minutes Liam Eagle headed home.

Further strikes from Argent on 67 minutes and Paul Hodges eight minutes later completed the rout.