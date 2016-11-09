Tring bounce back to beat Broxbourne

Athletic bounced back from Saturday’s disappointing defeat to triumph 1-0 over a good Broxbourne Borough side on Tuesday.

Borough showed that with the players they have they will greatly improve their position in the SSML Premier.

Athletic defended magnificently, took their chance and had keeper and man of the match Jack Hopwood to thank for pulling off some fantastic saves.

As early as the second minute Borough’s Yami Buraimoh jinked through before laying the ball back but the resultant shot was blasted over.

Play was end to end before a forceful run by Athletics Chris Stapleton in the 14th minute resulted in a corner.George Blakeman sent over a high ball which was met by Jack Seaton unchallenged to head into the goal.

Borough came straight back forcing a number of corners and had several good chances to equalise.

In the 29th minute keeper Hopwood brought off his first excellent save when diving low to thwart Robbie Carroll’s header.Just minutes later he again saved brilliantly from a terrific shot by Yami Buraimoh.

Athletic began the second half on the attack, forcing a couple of corners, and then followed a surging run by Ryan Sturges who ran into the penalty area before being outnumbered and the danger was cleared.

Borough then had a period where they had a lot of possession,creating several half chances but were unable to find the net.

Athletic came back into the game and Chris Vardy had a shot saved by home keeper Graham Loki.

With just a few minutes left Borough won a corner.The ball was floated in and a powerful header looked sure to end up in the net and the home players began to cheer.

However keeper Jack Hopwood pulled off a ‘Gordon Banks’, save tipping the ball onto a post and then back into his safe hands,a truly fantastic save.

Still Borough pressed forward but Athletic kept running and tackling before the referee finally blew the whistle to end the game.