Trio of defensive errors prove costly for Potton

Three defensive errors proved costly for Potton despite a vastly improved performance at Blackstones on Saturday.

At the start of the season blame fell on the forwards for missing chances but now the defence is making mistakes — they have conceded 11 goals in five matches, the latest errors resulting in a 3-2 defeat.

Aaron Murrell of Potton United. Picture: Michelle Darrington PNL-170111-100735002

Potton started brightly but in the sixth minute a clearance from James Sage was blocked. With most expecting it to go for a goal kick Liam Harrold chased after it and centred, and in attempting to clear Luke Harradine put into his own net to give Blackstones the lead.

Danny Webb made a good run and saw his shot saved. Shortly afterwards Harradine miskicked to allow Jamie Scott through on goal who saw his effort saved by Will Cook and Sage completed the clearance.

Sage put Courtney Boughton through and he pulled the ball back to Webb but his shot went wide.

In the 38th minute Potton levelled. A through ball put Webb in the clear who rounded the keeper, only for the keeper to pull him back in the penalty area. Webb made no mistake from the spot.

Danny Webb of Potton United: Picture: Michelle Darrington PNL-170111-100758002

Just before the half-time whistle Charlie Stafford played the ball to Boughton who worked his way in but shot over the bar.

United came out determined in the second half. Ryan Don shot weakly after a fine passing movement between Aaron Murrell and Webb, while Webb’s fierce centre eluded everyone.

Ten minutes in Potton took a deserved lead when Josh Sturniolo worked his way along the by-line and pulled the ball back to Callum Forster to shoot home.

Forster then lost the ball to Scott who tried a long shot that was easily dealt with by Cook.

With Potton starting to control the game Sage tried to play his way out of trouble in the corner but was dispossessed by Musgrave whose early centre was headed home by Liam Harrold in the 73rd minute.

Just three minutes later disaster struck as Potton failed to clear their lines again and the ball fell to Daniel French who shot home what proved to be the winner for Blackstones.

Potton United: Will Cook, Callum Forster, Charlie Stafford, James Sage, Luke Harradine, Matt Chapman (Aiden McClean), Danny Webb, Ryan Don, Josh Sturniolo, Aaron Murrell, Courtney Boughton (Gary Ansell-Carter)