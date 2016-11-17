Trio of goals earn victory at last for Stotfold

Stotfold earned a welcome SSML Premier victory on Tuesday night when they saw off Colney Heath 3-0 at Roker Park.

Jordan Massey scored the opener and Tom Oram added a second before the break. Daniel Bond secured the points, and a fourth league win, 20 minutes from time.

Meanwhile on Saturday they shared the points in a 1-1 draw with Hadley, Oram levelling for the Eagles midway through the first half.

They visit bottom side London Tigers on Saturday.

>> Gamlingay United played out a goalless draw at West Wratting in the Cambs Kershaw Premier on Saturday. They have no league fixture this weekend.