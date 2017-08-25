Trio on FA Cup trail

A trio of Chronicle Country clubs learned their fate in the FA Cup First Round Qualifying draw on Monday.

Potton United, fresh from beating sides one and two rungs above them in the football pyramid so far in the competition, have been drawn away to Rushall Olympic on Saturday, September 2.

Rushall, based near Walsall in the West Midlands, play in the Northern Premier, three levels above United.

There will be limited seating on the club coach available for Potton supporters and it will be leaving The Hutchinson Hollow at 10am.

The cost is £10 per person and anyone interested in should phone 01767 260493 or 01767 650722.

Should there be a replay it will be at Potton on Tuesday, September 5.

Arlesey Town, who saw off Desborough Town 3-1, will be at home to Heybridge Swifts after they thrashed Haverhill 6-1 in their Preliminary Round replay on Tuesday. Swifts play in Isthmian Division One North, the same level as the Blues.

Meanwhile Biggleswade Town enter the competition at this stage and will head west to play North Leigh of the Southern League West - one division below the Waders – near Witney. in Oxfordshire.

Winners in this round receive £3,00o in prize money.