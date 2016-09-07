Two penalties condemn Biggleswade FC to first defeat

Biggleswade suffered their first SSML Division One defeat after two controversial penalty decisions gave Broadfields a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Biggleswade started the stronger with Ryan Vale having two half chances.

In what became an evenly matched game both sides had opportunities. Sam Wyer made two good saves where as at the other end Biggleswade had plenty of possession but could not turn it into the openings they needed.

On 28 minutes came the first of the penalties as what looked a perfect challenge ending with the referee pointing to the spot. Josh Warren converted the spot kick.

The second half was much like the first saw very little between the sides until Ryan Inskip produced something special floating the ball in from the edge of the box to level things.

With the game now back in their grasp Biggleswade dominated play with both George Riley and Mark Franklin testing the home keeper.

All though was to change on 67 minutes with the poorest of decisions as a long ball into the Biggleswade half. With Nathan Lee-George and the Broadfields striker chasing the ball, the striker went to ground and to the amazement of everyone including the Broadfields manager the ref again pointed to the spot.

Josh warren stepped up and scored his sixth penalty of the season.

With Biggleswade throwing caution to the wind Ryan Inskip almost conjured up another equaliser whilst Sam Wyer was called to make three fabulous saves to keep the score at two.

It was disappointing for Biggleswade who will look to make amends this Saturday at home against Brimsdown Rovers – they then travel to Brimsdown two days later in the league cup.