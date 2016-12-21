Two sent to hospital but Langford win

A dominant Langford won 4-0 at Hadley Wood & Wingate in the SSML on Saturday – despite two of their players being taken to hospital.

They were ahead after nine minutes when Jason Penman made a sumptuous pass to play Rhys Calvano in and he made no mistake.

The Reds were forced down to 10 men just before the break when Ross Scotney went off to hospital with a head injury.

Langford reorganised at halftime. Both teams again made chances but no goals were forthcoming until the 63rd minute when Calvano cut inside and shot, the ball was parried but fell to Tyler Ingham who doubled Langford’s lead.

The game was again delayed for a serious injury, this time to Calvano who was stretchered off and taken to hospital.

After a 20-minute delay the game restarted, and Langford played Hadley Wood & Wingate off the park, creating chance after chance.

Connor Waite played in Ingham for his second goal of the game, then late on Waite’s cross found Kai Ashley unmarked at the far post for a tap in from three yards out.

Langford chairman Ian Chessum was very pleased with the win and the way the team responded to the injury setbacks, and stressed neither injury was due to foul play by the home team.

The Reds visit Biggleswade FC on Tuesday, December 27, kick off 3pm.

Langford: Karl Gudgin, Steven Redmond, Ross Scotney, Sean Murray, Craig Meyrick (capt), Rhys Calvano, Stephen Brooks, Tyler Ingham, Jason Penman, Deon Putnam.

Subs: Connor Waite (used), Lewis Ellis, James Chisholm (used), kai Ashley (used), Karl Gudgin