United left frustrated as ten man Edgware run away with the points

Biggleswade United lost a bad tempered affair at home to Edgware Town in the SSML Premier on Saturday.

The Middlesex visitors proved to be a strong counter-attacking force that United weren’t able to unlock.

A few home players may have sported black eyes with a number of them treated for elbows to the face.

But there is no mistaking a disappointing performance with Biggleswade playing against ten men for an hour.

Edgware were on top in the opening quarter although chances were limited at either end.

However the game sprang into life with half an hour gone as Edgware’s Jack Ward was given a straight red card after his high kick caught Josh Sturniolo across the face.

Biggleswade rattled the woodwork twice within a few minutes, both Scott Batchelor’s effort and Kane Farrell’s curling freekick going close.

Shortly before the interval Biggleswade had their best chance so far. Sturniolo was played in behind and turned his defender but his left footed effort was straight at the keeper.

Early in the second half Farrell and Sergio Urbano found space down the left but agonisingly his cross eluded everyone.

Just past the hour Biggleswade were left to rue those missed chances as Edgware counter attacked and Abdul Mansaray netted their opener.

This work United up and led to a period of sustained pressure. Gareth Hunt was played through by Urbano and it eventually broke to Matt Cooper but his effort was high and wide.

With time ticking away Edgware broke again and Adem Ali netted the second.

United will look to put this behind them when they travel to face Aylesbury United in the FA Cup on Sunday. The winners play Hitchin Town in the next round.