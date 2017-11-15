United maul Tigers for welcome win

Biggleswade United returned to winning ways as they dispatched London Tigers 3-0 at Second Meadow on Saturday.

Previously, five matches had passed yielding three defeats, two points and an FA Vase exit so Saturday’s convincing victory was exactly what Cristian Colas and his team needed.

It wasn’t as comfortable as the scoreline suggests initially, however, with the Tigers showing why they have picked up positive results against some of the division’s toughest opponents.

And having squandered halftime leads in three consecutive games due to a gradual drop in intensity, a slightly more reserved opening from United would perhaps bode well.

That notion, of course, would not appease the expectant home crowd as Gareth Hunt’s free-kick that went narrowly over the bar represented the best chance of an even first ten minutes.

The hosts quickly assumed control of the contest with Matty Cooper’s delivery forcing the goalkeeper to make an important intervention before Abraham Eze tested the man between the sticks from close range.

It became rather scrappy as the interval loomed, although United could have easily been in front had one of Jordan Wright, Kane Farrell or Eze taken their enterprising chances; the crowd were left perplexed as to how the two sides went in level at the break.

The latter didn’t take long to hit the front in the second period, though, as from the left he picked out the top right corner superbly for his third in as many games since returning from injury.

United had exploded out of the blocks and began to push for the goals that would clinch an important win.

That outcome proved hard to achieve because of the dogged defending of the away side and it wasn’t until the seventy-fifth minute that the points were sealed, courtesy of a searing Nick Elliot drive from the edge of the penalty area.

And Eze bagged his brace a minute from time, tapping in from close range after Elliot had given him the simplest task with the assist.

A welcome win for all around Second Meadow that should hopefully reignite the campaign.

No midweek fixture to carry on this momentum but there is a massive game on Saturday as unbeaten league leaders Berkhamsted arrive at SG18,