United press but leaders take spoils

Despite long periods of pressure in the second half, an ninth minute Kembo Smith goal completed a trio of defeats at the start of Biggleswade United’s league campaign.

Perhaps the match could have transpired differently had Jaiden Irish’s clamours for a penalty been recognised after he was upended in the area.

It wasn’t long after that the pacey Smith notched for visitors London Colney, latching onto Laurence Vaughan’s pass to spring beyond the defence and finish expertly.

Charlie Black could have equalised when he found space inside the box but fired over.

The introduction of Ioannis Varouxakis gave United more potency, the Greek striker exhibiting an aggression and directness that unsettled the backline at times.

The opportunities flowed as United remained on top with the impressive Elliott turning and shooting wide of the mark.

Hunt saw his free-kick eventually travel through to James Cooper at the back post, but his effort sailed over.

Varouxakis was involved once again when the ball broke kindly for him just inside the 18-yard box; he delayed his shot before firing frustratingly wide.

Jay Taylor replaced Dave Iwediuno and could have been the hero when Irish picked him out with a cut-back, but his swipe at goal was easily collected..