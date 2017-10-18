United secure unconvincing win

Biggleswade United overcame ten-man Colney Heath- who continue to prop up the division- 2-0 on Saturday to go ninth in the SSML Premier table with games in hand on many sides above them.

It was unconvincing and largely unattractive from the visitors but goals early and late in the second half were enough to secure another win.

It was a match characterised by endeavour and commitment rather than any discernible patterns of play. United were careless in possession and needed the experience of the returning Martin Russell in defence to intervene on several occasions.

The imposing centre-back almost opened the scoring at the other end when he headed Nick Elliot’s free-kick wide.

That free-kick was won by Elliot after a rare well-constructed passing sequence that culminated in Jaiden Irish finding space on the left and having his shot blocked – Elliot was then clipped as the ball arrived at his feet.

The home side had the ball in the net when a header was dubiously disallowed for offside and should have had the ball in the net when Armitt again attempted to guide his shot over goalkeeper Robbie Ponting - but he struck the crossbar.

United boss Cristian Colas needed to instil some vigour into his players at the break. Whatever the Spaniard did say, it achieved the desired the result as minutes into the second period Irish’s delivery was expertly finished with his head by Alix Girdlestone.

Colney remained in the ascendancy as the away side failed to gather any momentum. And for the second time that afternoon Ryan Thompson’s men had a goal ruled out for offside.

If they were going to find an equaliser it was likely to come through Armitt. So when the striker was sent off for a late challenge on midfield linchpin Gareth Hunt, their task became additionally tough.

Ofosu forced a top save from Magpies’ keeper Harry Smart but he was powerless to stop Elliot sneaking in to convert from close range from the resulting corner.