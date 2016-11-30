Vale hits hat-trick as Biggleswade FC continue promotion push

Biggleswade FC notched up their third league win in seven days with a hard earned 5-1 victory over Hatfield at the Carlsberg Stadium on Saturday.

Ryan Vale smashed a hat-trick as Biggleswade’s dominance eventually paid off.

It leaves them lying third in the SSML Division One table, just six points behind leaders Harpenden Town with four games in hand.

FC started brightly and took the lead on eight minutes as an Owen Dixon corner was headed home by Ryan Vale.

Biggleswade dominated possession throughout the half but were unable to create the opening they needed to score a second, although Nathan George and Vale again saw headers just fail to hit the target.

The second half though saw Biggleswade’s dominance start to create the openings. They grabbed their deserved second on 56 minutes as Vale collected theball on the left side of the box, shifted it on to his right and bent his shot into the far corner.

A mix up three minutes later allowed Hatfield back into the game as Darren O’Brian drove into the Biggleswade box and fired past Sam Wyer.

If there was momentarily a glimmer of hope for Hatfield it was quickly extinguished as a cross from Adam Hunt was met superbly by Tom Cookman at the near post to restore Biggleswade’s two goal cushion.

Good inter play on 68 minutes between Pat McCafferty and Lee Northfield saw Vale stroke home his third and FC’s fourth.

Ashley Boness almost added a fifth, the Hatfield keeper producing an excellent save as he turned the ball around the post, but he could do nothing about Dominic Palmiero’s effort seconds later as Dom blasted the fifth on 82 minutes.

Biggleswade searched in vain for a sixth but both Liam Beech and Cookman saw efforts saved.

FC will look to continue their run at home to midtable Winslow United on Saturday.

They then visit league leaders Harpenden Town on Tuesday night.