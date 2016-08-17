Vale nails winner for Biggleswade FC at table toppers

Biggleswade FC continued their excellent start to life in SSML Division One with a 1-0 win at table topping Southall on Saturday.

In a tight first half it was an unchanged Biggleswade side who started the brighter with full backs Josh Holmes and Adam Hunt enjoying the opportunities to get into the Southall half.

Both Tom Cookman and George Bailey benefited with half chances as did Ryan Vale who saw an effort go just the wrong side of the upright.

Cookman had an effort ruled out for offside in between two mazy runs from Ebey Marango.

At the other end Biggleswade keeper Sam Wyer was called to make a block with his legs whilst gathering a lot of high balls played into his area. Southall almost produced a chance in the closing minutes with a cleverly worked free kick, but Nick Henebery was on hand to guide it to safety.

Joel Ives was introduced at half time as Biggleswade moved Vale further forward. This proved the catalyst for Biggleswade to have the better of the second half.

Bailey and Cookman both hit the side netting and Vale saw a shot charged down.

Southall’s best moment came on 58 minutes as Liam Hind saw his header cleared from under his own bar by Vale.

Then in a space of nine minutes Vale became involved in the game’s biggest talking points, Just past the hour he set Ebey Marango away, his pace taking him clear only to be upended in the Southall box for a Biggleswade penalty.

Up stepped Vale to take it, only to see Michael Simpson in the Southall goal produce an excellent save.

Thankfully within a minutes he made amends as Hosh Holmes found him on the edge of the box and he bent a great shot into the far corner.

With both George Riley and Bradley Stewart introduced Biggleswade looked to see the game safe. Cookman had a great opportunity as he raced clear only to see his shot go just too high. And in the final minute Wyer was called on to punch a free kick away.

It was another very pleasing performance as Biggleswade made it two wins out of two.

They now have a fortnight break as Saturday’s fixture with Harefield is postoned with Harefield in the FA Cup.