Waders and Saints play out stalemate

Defences were largely on top as Biggleswade Town secured a welcome point at neighbours St Neots Town on Tuesday night.

The goalless stalemate ended the Waders’ four match winning run against their local rivals – but more importantly ended a four game losing streak in the Southern League Premier.

Biggleswade had the better of the opening exchanges and Tony Burnett’s shot smacked the crossbar, Liam Brookes denied in the follow up.

At the other end Liam Gooch had to be sharp to stop Johnny Herd’s effort, but the ball was quickly played upfield where Greg Kaziboni’s effort was blocked.

Kaziboni probably had the best chance of the opening period but he shot wide from Lucas Perry’s cross.

The Saints looked stronger after the break, the Waders defence called on to make a number of blocks and last ditch tackles.

Connor Hall had one shot for the visitors but it was the hosts who could have snatched it towards the end, Dion Sembie-Ferris beating Gooch with his shot but it hit the bar.

Waders will look to build on this as they have two home games in a week. Kings Langley are the visitors on Saturday, while promoted Royston Town make the short trip to the Carlsberg Stadium on Tuesday.

>> Former Waders striker Inih Effiong scored for National League side Woking on Tuesday as they beat League One Bury 3-0 in an FA Cup First Round replay.

It was Effiong’s fourth goal in 16 starts for the Cards this season.

He left the Waders a year ago to join Barrow before switching to Woking in the summer.