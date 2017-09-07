Waders beat North Leigh in FA Cup replay

Biggleswade Town made it through to the FA Cup Second Round Qualifying with victory in a replay on Tuesday.

But they were pushed all the way by North Leigh who fought back from three down to 3-2 and ensured a nervy final few minutes at the Carlsberg Stadium.

The Waders face a tough task in the next round - hosting East Thurrock United, who sit second in National League South.

In Tuesday’s replay the Waders made the better start and were rewarded when Jack Bowen followed up his strike on Saturday with the opening goal.

Graeme Montgomery put a free kick just wide and the visiting keeper was forced into a good save from Nathan Hicks.

Ahead going into the second half, Lucas Perry added a second and when Craig Daniel added a third the tie appeared to be settled.

However North Leigh pulled one back with a header, and made it 3-2 with ten minutes to go, but Biggleswade saw the game out.

Waders host Gosport Borough on Saturday and welcome neighbours St Neots Town on Tuesday.