Waders cling on to victory at luckless Cinderford

Biggleswade Town rode their luck to return from a first ever trip to Cinderford with three points on Saturday.

The team from the Forest of Dean prop up the Southern League Premier table. They pummelled the Waders’ goal but had no joy and found keeper Ian Brown in fine form as the visitors won 2-1.

The first 30 minutes saw Cinderford attack at pace and, had they been wearing their shooting boots, could and should have been three goals to the good.

The Waders did not show much footballing skill and found it difficult to get any rhythm.

However on 33 minutes, as Cinderford were committed to attack, Rhys Hoenes received the ball on the halfway line and ran towards goal, beating a couple of defenders before rounding the keeper to give Biggleswade the lead.

Shortly before half time a corner was only cleared as far as Russell Short who half volleyed back in and found the net for a 2-0 half time score.

In the second half Cinderford had no luck as the ball flew at Biggleswade’s goal from a variety of positions. Sometimes desperate, but always in control, the Waders somehow held the lead.

There were not too many attacking options as manager Chris Nunn swapped the players round with a number of substitutions.

Things became a bit frantic with 11 minutes to go when suddenly, from a very tight angle, Karnell Chambers beat Brown with a hard hit shot.

Cinderford upped the pace but knew it was not their day and the Waders held on.