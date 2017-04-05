Waders defeated at leaders Chippenham

Biggleswade Town were unable to stop the Chippenham juggernaut charging towards the Southern League Premier title on Sasturday.

The league leaders won 2-0 to extend their unbeaten run to 22 games although the Waders gave a good account of themselves, particularly in the second half.

Chances in the first period were few and far between although Chippenham had the edge. Andy Sandell and Will Richards both put headers over the Biggleswade bar.

The first decent opening for the visitors came after the hour mark when captain Craig Daniel put a header just wide.

Sandell’s free kick was then comfortably held by Biggleswade’s on-loan Luton Town keeper Liam Gooch.

The home side went in front five minutes before the interval when a Matt Smith free kick caused panic in the Waders defence. A shot was cleared off the line but Greg Tindle smacked the ball home through a crowd of players.

The Waders certainly came out the stronger in the second half and Daniel had a couple of decent chances, while home keeper Darren Chitty was forced into a decent same from Rhys Hoeness’ free kick.

However with 15 minutes to go Chippenham wrapped up the pints when Rhys Baggridge fired home from an Andrews’ corner.

Waders travel to Chesham on Saturday before hosting second-placed Leamington on Good Friday.