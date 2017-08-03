Waders draw with Stevenage

Have your say

Biggleswade Town earned a credible 4-4 draw in an entertaining friendly with a Stevenage XI on Tuesday.

The Waders took the lead three times at the Carlsberg Stadium but were finally pegged back, the visitors’ Andronicos Georgiou grabbing a hat-trick in the game.

Biggleswade took the lead when Robbie Parker pounced to score from a rebound.

Boro levelled but Robbie Montgomery ensured Biggleswade went into the interval in front with an excellent strike from 25 yards.

As the teams shuffled their packs Stevenage levelled, then took the lead as Georgiou completed his treble.

But then it was Biggleswade’s turn to first equalise, through Luke Emery, and then go ahead again, Connor Hall heading in Montgomery’s free kick.

However the League Two side grabbed a late leveller.

Biggleswade’s final pre-season friendly against Enfield Town has been cancelled.

They now prepare for their Southern League opener at home to Cheshunt United on Saturday, August 12.