Waders enjoy life on the road with third straight away win

Biggleswade Town recorded a third straight away victory with a 2-0 success in the Southern League on Saturday.

Cinderford, Kings Lynn and now Redditch have found Waders an extremely difficult side to beat.

Fragile Redditch went into the match after a beating at the hands of Frome and changed 30 percent of their playing personnel. However they attacked with purpose on their home 3G pitch.

Dior Angus was the main man and had several chances in the first spell. Luke Keen had the best opportunity when keeper Ian Brown was left stranded and after desperate lunges and tackles Keen blasted over the bar.

At the other end Inih Effiong, Rhys Hoenes and Jordan Patrick, back up front again after his fill in at fullback, made the passing game look easy as the ball ran across the artificial surface.

On 10 minutes after more work from Effiong and Hoenes the ball found Patrick in space and his shot ran under the keeper to put Biggleswade in front.

Redditch heads dropped as the pre-match plan went awry. Two minutes later there was a lengthy delay as the match official James Oldham had to leave the pitch with restricted vision. A new linesman was sworn in and the match resumed 14 minutes later.

Hoenes doubled the lead ten minutes before the interval as he ran across the area beating all and keeping the expectant Wader fans waiting before he pulled the trigger.

Half time came as the players and supporters alike enjoyed a welcome respite from the bitter cold.

The game was won and the waders needed only to defend and stop Redditch to collect another three away points.

Connor Hall had another great game and pitched in with the closest Waders got to a goal in the second period, a header that was kicked off the line.

Certainly Biggleswade put more pressure on the opposition goal as Redditch could only muster one real attack in the 45. Following the earlier delay it was getting towards 5.3opm when the final whistle was finally blow.

Next up is a local derby at home to St Ives on Saturday.