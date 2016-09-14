Waders’ harsh defeat at Frome

Biggleswade Town made the long journey back from Frome having gone down to an undeserved 2-0 defeat on Saturday.

Frome had two shots at Waders’ goal and scored twice.

Countless Wader efforts were saved or went wide. Without Inih Effiong, out injured, the attack has to play through midfield.

With Craig Daniel back in the team and Gavin Hoyte returning to the defence, things should have been brighter than the previous game at Maldon.

Certainly the football was bright and the 90 passed in a flash, during which time Daniel, Parker, Clifton, Perry and the ever running Tony Burnett all had attempts that were off the mark or saved.

The passing and interplay was fascinating to watch.

The best of the lot was Burnett whose diving header rattled the bar and went away to safety.