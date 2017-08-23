Waders hold firm to see off Frome

Biggleswade Town made it back to back wins in an eventful five goal clash at Frome Town on Saturday.

The Waders started the livelier, Jack Brown just beaten to the ball by the home keeper, and the same player shooting across the goal soon after.

They took the lead with just 11 minutes gone. Brown put the ball across the box and with Morgan Penfold ready to pounce, Frome defender Kris Miller’s attempted sliding clearance went into his own net.

There were openings for both sides, Waders forcing two quick saves from Phillips while Liam Gooch was called into action at the other end.

But just before the half hour Brown fired home Biggleswade’s second. It was almost 3-0 shortly afterwards but Connor Hall’s effort just flew past the far post.

Frome came out stronger in the second period and were rewarded when a high ball bounced up against a defender’s arm and the referee gave a penalty, converted by Jon Davies.

Just two minutes later a penalty was given at the other end, again for hitting a defender’s arm, and Shane Hill smashed home the spot kick to restore Biggleswade’s two goal advantage.

Frome stepped up the pace, going close twice, while Waders had further opportunities through Brown and Hall.

The Robins made it 3-2 with ten minutes left when Darren Jefferies fired home from the edge of the box. They pushed forward for a leveller but the Waders defence held firm.

Biggleswade will be hoping for a big crowd on Saturday when they host Hitchin Town on Saturday, before making the trip to Bishops Stortford on Monday.