Waders hold on to Banbury draw

Biggleswade Town did just enough to earn a point in a 1-1 draw at Banbury United on Saturday.

They went ahead in the fifth minute when a cross from Inih Effiong sailed over home keeper Jack Harding and into the top corner of the net.

The Puritans responded well to have much the better of the remainder of the half but missed am opportunity to equalise on the stroke of halftime when a handball offence by Russell Short saw a penalty awarded.

However Johnson’s spot-kick was saved by Ian Brown who had an excellent game for the Waders.

Andy Gunn’s header smash against the bar for Banbury just after the break.

But United equalised in the 55th minute when George Jeacock was impeded by Callum Lewis and this time Johnson beat Brown from the ensuing spot-kick. Waders held on for a point.