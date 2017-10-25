Waders lose on the road at Chesham

Biggleswade Town will be pleased to see the back of Chesham United this season after the Buckinghamshire side completed a Southern League double over them on Saturday, winning 2-0.

The home side had the wind behind them in the first half and Liam Gooch was tested after just 20 seconds, gathering Jon-Jo Bates’ shot at the second attempt.

Graeme Montgomery shot high over the bar from a long way out but it was Chesham who had the majority of possession in the first half.

On 13 minutes Benji Crilley’s cross-shot was deflected out for a corner. From the kick David Hutton and Scott McGleish had shots blocked, but the ball was crossed back in and Crilley headed home his first goal for the hosts.

Waders’ best effort of the half came when a long shot from Daniel Jarvis was pushed out by Hafed Al-Droubi in the Chesham goal.

Biggleswade had the wind advantage in the second period but despite several chances were unable to make it count.

Montgomery put a Jarvis cross wide of the near post early on, then a Jarvis cross was headed out to Nathan Hicks who shot wide from the edge of the area.

Midway through the half Hicks set up Jarvis but the winger’s shot was comfortably saved by Al-Droubi.

It was still anybody’s game until Chesham grabbed the killer second ten minutes from the end.

A move down the left ended with sub Adam Watkins crossing for Lewis Toomey to net from close range.

In injury time Montgomery delivered a free kick into the area for Reece Fielding’s header was tipped over for Biggleswade’s final chance.