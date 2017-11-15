Waders’ losing streak continues at ‘Stoke

Biggleswade Town’s run of league defeats continued with a 2-0 reverse at Basingstoke on Saturday.

There were chances at both ends early on but it was the hosts who took the lead with 11 minutes on the clock.

Liam Gooch fumbled a header back from a defender and Sam Smart was there to convert into an empty net.

Tyler Walker put in a good block to prevent Basingstoke grabbing a killer second on the stroke of half time.

However it was 2-0 on 52 minutes when Callum Bunting volleyed home into the corner.

Biggleswade’s best chance fell to the lively Greg Kazinobi but his long-range effort was easily stopped.

Gooch was kept busy at the other end, tipping one chance over the bar as Stoke remained in command of the game to secure the three points.

It was the Waders’ fourth Southern League defeat on the bounce but do now have the advantage of three home games in a fortnight.