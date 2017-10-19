Waders net four to cruise past Rovers

Biggleswade Town cruised into the next round of the Beds Senior Cup with a 4-1 win at Kempston Rovers on Tuesday.

They made the perfect start on nine minutes when a free kick from the left was headed in off the far post by Jack Bowen.

Liam Gooch in the Waders goal had little to do in the first period but was forced into a sharp save from former Biggleswade Town player Callum Lewis just before the break.

Gooch was also out quick to block Michael Lyon’s shot early in the second half – and the visitors then punished Rovers with a second inside a minute.

Graeme Montgomery caught Grant Fryer in possession midway in his own half, and then lobbed the ball over Knox and into the net from fully 35 yards for a brilliant finish.

Two minutes later and the tie was over. Dan Jarvis collected the ball wide on the right and flashed past four Rovers players before finishing neatly.

Just on the hour Rovers pulled one back when, from a Waders goal kick, Goodman rose to head the ball back toward the visitors’ goal, Newman latched on to it and finished low.

With 15 minutes left Bowen got on the end of a goal kick and slipped the ball beyond Knox with a clinical finish to complete the scoring.

Deep into six minutes of stoppage time, Craig Daniel nearly added a fifth but his effort was stopped.

Biggleswade head to Chesham on Saturday and host St Ives Town on Tuesday, both in the Southern Premier.