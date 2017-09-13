Waders secure win over bottom side Gosport

Goals at the end of each half ensured Biggleswade Town earned a 2-0 win over bottom side Gosport Borough on Saturday.

In the end it was a deserved scoreline against a Borough side who had battled hard, particularly in the first period.

The game began at a lightning pace with crisp passing from both sides.

A thunderbolt from Gosport’s Matt Buse forced a great save from Liam Gooch, while Waders new boy Nathan Hicks caused problems with his runs at the defence.

The visitors could have gone ahead halfway through when Gooch tipped Tyrell Mitford’s shot on to the post.

However with a minute remaining Morgan Penfold was fouled and the free kick found Craig Daniel who scored from a tight angle.

It was harsh on Gosport but Biggleswade upped the tempo in the second period. Jack Bowen, Hicks and Penfold all tried their luck but to no avail.

The Waders made the game safe a minute from time as Hicks fed Lucas Perry and he beat the keeper.