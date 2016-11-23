Waders smash Cirencester for six of the best

Free-scoring Biggleswade Town served up a treat for their supporters with a 6-0 drubbing of Cirencester Town on Saturday.

Waders have been the better side in a number of recent fixtures but haven’t got the results their performances deserved.

It was Cirencester’s bad fortune to be the visitors on the day it all clicked for Chris Nunn’s side, Tony Burnett grabbing four of the goals.

Had it not been for their keeper Gill Raajan a double figure scoreline could have easily resulted.

On a cold afternoon at the Carlsberg Stadium it took a few minutes for the game to warm up but once the boys in green got going the magic just flowed.

With just ten minutes gone Burnett was putting in the first shot for the keeper to palm away. Captain Daniel tried his luck from distance with a couple of power blasts.

Inih Effiong had a header saved by Raajan one handed high to his right.

With 20 minutes gone a game of head ping pong with Effiong and Gavin Hoyte saw Burnett getting the final touch for a scrappy opening goal.

Rhys Hoenes, a recent addition to the squad, has shown quality and pace and none more so than on 34 minutes as his run down the left flank left all floundering as he cut into the box. As the ball ran off his toe Burnett was on hand to convert for 2-0 at the break.

In the second period Cirencester, determined not to leave empty handed, pressed forward. However there were no clear chances created as Russell Short, Hoyte, Callum Lewis and Lucas Perry kept the miserly defence tight.

At the other end Effiong was having a similar frustration as Raajan denied three great chances with outstanding saves. Connor Hall powered a header goalwards to be thwarted by the flying Raajan.

It took fully 20 minutes for the floodgates to open, Waders scoring four in the last 25 minutes. Effiong opened his account with a trademark run down the right, he cut in and let fly with an unstoppable shot to bulge the net.

Hoenes, causing trouble all afternoon, found his way to the goalline and was upended. The resulting penalty was given to Burnett to complete a well deserved hat-trick.

On 81 minutes Hoenes provided a peach of a cross and Hall volleyed into the corner.

Burnett, not done yet, then scored his best goal of the afternoon with a curled shot from the edge of the area.