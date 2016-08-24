Waders smash five past Cinderford

Biggleswade Town grabbed their first win of the campaign in style with a 5-0 thumping of Cinderford Town on Saturday.

With manager Chris Nunn back in the dugout a revitalised Waders were simply too strong for the newly-promoted visitors.

Inih Effiong found his scoring touch with a hat-trick while Tony Burnett helped himself to a couple.

There were a couple of changes to the Biggleswade line-up, Callum Lewis coming in for Miles Smith who has left the club by mutual consent and Connor Vincent starting for the absent Craig Daniel.

Biggleswade went after Cinderford from the off with flair and energy missing from previous games this season.

In the 10th minute Evan Key was upended and Effiong stepped up and pushed the ball into the net with the keeper going the wrong way.

Then on 25 minutes TonyBurnett pirouetted past three defenders to smash the ball into the net.

For Cinderford only Gethwyn Hill was looking dangerous but his efforts were all off target.

The second half continued where the first had ended with Biggleswade applying all the pressure, playing all the football.

Just past the hour Burnett intercepted a pass, danced into the area, mesmerising all in his wake and put the ball firmly past a frustrated keeper.

At the other end end substitute Chris Burns brought out a fine save from Ian Brown, his fingertips keeping the clean sheet.

Not to be outdone Effiong showed nimble footwork inside the area to make it four on 71 minutes. Just three minutes later he repeated the performance to grab himself a home hat-trick.

With a series of substitutions from both sides the last 15 minutes saw no improvement on the scoreline.

Waders visit Leamington on Saturday before a local home derby on Bank Holiday Monday against St Neots, kick off 3pm.