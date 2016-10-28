Waders start on FA Trophy trail

Waders boss Chris Nunn hopes his side can build on their decent home form and put together a run in the FA Trophy.

Biggleswade Town host Witham Town in the First Round Qualifying on Saturday.

Mr Nunn, who celebrates ten years as manager of the club this month, said: “We’ve never done well in the Trophy and it would be good to have a decent run.

“There’s decent prize money, £2,700 for the winners of this round and that’s a lot of money for a club like us.”

Essex side Witham play in the Ryman League North, one step below the Waders in the football pyramid.

But the Biggleswade boss said “ Whoever you play in the Trophy, you know they are going to give you a decent game.

“However our home form has been really good lately. In the last six games we’ve won four and drawn two, “

On Saturday Biggleswade made the long journey to South Wales to take on Merthyr Town and were unlucky to lose 1-0.

Despite having a lot of pressure in the first half, hitting the bar and the post, they went in a goal down, Kayne McLaggon on target midway through.

In the second period Merthyr, who have only dropped two points at home so far this season, held on to the ball well and succeeded in holding out for the win in front of a 468-strong crowd.

“We played really well, I can’t fault the lads at all,” said the manager. “We made a wrong decision for the goal, they caught us on the break.

“With 25 minutes to go we made a change and had a right go at them. We had one cleared off the line and we felt we really deserved something from the game.”

