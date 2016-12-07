Waders thwarted in Dorchester comeback

Biggleswade Town’s winning run ended with a 2-1 loss at Dorchester in the Southern League on Saturday.

The Waders fought back but couldn’t find a leveller against a home side reduced to ten men late on.

Dorchester took the lead with quarter of an hour gone. Neil Martin and Ollie Bassett combined and the ball was eventually put in by Jake Smeeton.

Things got worse for the Waders three minutes later as David Jerrard who smashed home Dorchester’s second.

Ian Brown was called into action, and a free kick hit the post. It wasn’t all one way though, with two chances falling to Inih Effiong who put one wide and one over.

Biggleswade were back in the game soon after the break. Rhys Hoenes put in a free kick and Evan Key got the final touch to claim the goal.

Hoenes put one over as Waders bossed the game, while a series of incidents saw the game threaten to boil over.

But despite Smeeton being sent off for a second yellow card late on, Biggleswade couldn’t find a way through.

Waders host Chippenham on Saturday and Stratford on Tuesday.