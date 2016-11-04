Waders to face Canaries in FA Trophy derby

Biggleswade Town have been given a mouth-watering derby clash with Hitchin Town in the FA Trophy.

The Waders were drawn at home to the Canaries in the next round after edging past Witham Town 1-0 on Saturday.

Biggleswade Town v Witham Town. Picture: Ron Huckle. PNL-160211-095252002

It sees their Southern League Premier rivals come to the Carlsberg Stadium looking for a rare Biggleswade ‘cup double’ having knocked Biggleswade United out of the FA Cup earlier this campaign.

Hitchin have had the upper hand in recent games between the two sides, with a 7-3 league mauling still lingering in the memory.

Waders boss Chris Nunn tweeted: “Logistically the draw is very good, crowd wise the draw is very good, the trouble is Hitchin Town are also very good.”

The tie will be played on Saturday, November 12.

Biggleswade Town v Witham Town. Picture: Ron Huckle. PNL-160211-095314002

Waders will have to play significantly better than they did in beating Witham on Saturday.

It was an unispiring game that their visitors, playing at a lower level, fully deserved to get something out of.

The only goal of the game came in the 27th minute when the visiting keeper Lewis Down left his line to gather the ball from the advancing Robbie Parker but missed it completely,and Parker’s shot was headed into his own net by Patrick Ahearn.

Ian Rees was stretchered off for Waders with a knee injury which may see him sidelined for several weeks.

Biggleswade Town v Witham Town. Picture: Ron Huckle. PNL-160211-095325002

Biggleswade have another derby on Saturday when they host Dunstable Town in the Southern League Premier. They then host Histon in the League Challenge Cup Second Round on Tuesday.