Waders youngsters lift East Beds Charity Cup

Biggleswade Town U17s lifted the East Beds Charity Cup with a 4-1 victory over Caldecote Reserves on Friday night.

In front of a bumper crowd of more than 160 at Langford FC’s Forde Park the Waders roared into a 2-0 lead with goals from Sam Gibson and Robbe Buchanan inside the opening 11 minutes.

Caldecote reduced the arrears via Jamie Richardson in the 33rd minute to take the sides in at half-time just a single goal apart.

However within 48 seconds of the restart Milo Keane had restored the Town’s two goal advantage which was then increased to 4-1 when Gibson netted his second strike of the evening some 19 minutes from time.