Weakened Langford side slip to Southall loss

A much-depleted Langford side went down 4-0 at Southall in the SSML Division One on Saturday.

The opening exchanges were somewhat tentative with the teams sharing possession but neither able to get a shot on target.

Then after 12 minutes, Jack Bennett had a shot saved by Nick Gardner in the Langford goal following a free-flowing move by the hosts.

The Reds responded when Pat Daly split the home defence with a precision pass to play Dylan Gittens in, he shot straight at a grateful keeper who saved.

Gradually Southall were winning more possession and on 26 minutes Olajuba found Danny Bennell unmarked at the far post, he shot home from an acute angle.

Five minutes later Olajuba turned scorer, heading home from a Jack Bennett cross. Langford worked hard but were unable to fashion another shot on goal.

Southall started the second period where they had left off, attacking almost at will, as Langford sat deeper and deeper. It was no surprised when Courtney Austin, on as a substitute, tapped in for the third.

Then on 76 minutes Austin was again in the right place to slot home Southall’s fourth.

Langford continued to work hard but found it difficult to get out of their own half, and never really looked like reducing the arrears.

The Reds host Hatfield in the league on Saturday before facing Wodson Park in the SSML Division One Cup final at London Colney on Wednesday.

Langford: Nick Gardner, Reeon Wiltshire, Kai Ashley, James Chisholm, Michael Moss, Steven Redmond (capt), Greg warner, Stephen Brooks, Pat Daly, Jason Penman, Dylan Gittens.

Subs: Lewis Ellis, Karl Gudgin, Tom Ryan.