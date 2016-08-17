Webb strikes twice as Potton fight back to win

A shuffled Potton United side battled well to earn a 3-2 victory at home to Daventry on Saturday.

With five players not available for a variety of reasons manager Darren Stanniforth tried some new players and fielded others in new positions.

Daventry started the UCL Division One fixture brightly and James Weale shot for new keeper Will Cook to save while Phil Cassidy collected the ball 30 yards out and shot over the Potton crossbar.

Daniel Webb put wide but in the 15th minute a good move between Webb and Jack Weeden saw Weeden’s low centre deflected into his own net by a defender with Gary Ansell-Carter in close attendance.

The lead was short lived because two minutes later the ball fell to Cassidy and before Potton could close him down he shot into the corner of the net.

Gary Ansell-Carter had an effort that went wide before Webb had a good run down the right only to see his shot blocked. Gary shot over the bar and Webb’s free kick was headed wide by Luke Harradine.

Just past the half hour Dan Childs broke down the right and his low centre was headed home by Tom McGowan to give Daventry the lead.

James Wade saw his left foot effort go wide of goal and at the other end Gary Ansell-Carter headed on for Weeden to shoot over the bar.

Potton came out the more determined in the second half with Gary Ansell-Carter seeing his header from a corner saved by keeper George McClellan. Webb’s centre was easily collected by the keeper and then Gary Ansell-Carter saw his header go just off target.

Karl Bates saw his header go into the net but was disallowed for offside.

Shaun Faulkner was shown a yellow for a foul on the edge of the penalty box and from the resulting free kick McGowan headed over.

Play then became somewhat scrappy with neither side playing good football. However in the 75th minute Weeden played a delightful long ball to find Webb who eased past the full back and placed the ball past the keeper to equalise.

Then just four minutes later Gary Ansell-Carter played a though ball to find Webb whose header from close range gave the keeper no chance.

Aiden McClean saw his low shot saved and Sam Davison’s effort was cleared off the line. Substitute Scott Cross saw both his headed and low shot saved.

The referee played about eight minutes of added time and in the last minute Wade saw his header from a corner hit the top of the crossbar and go over to safety.

Once the absentee players become available again it will give Darren Staniforth some interesting selection problems!

Potton host Lutterworth on Saturday and visit Olney on Tuesday.

Potton United: Will Cook, Mark Ansell-Carter, Sam Kelly, Shaun Faulkner, Luke Harradine, Matt Chapman, Daniel Webb, Aiden McClean, Gary Ansell-Carter, Jack Weeden, George Kiely (Sam Davidson)