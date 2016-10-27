Wilstead’s lead cut in Bedfordshire League

bedfordshire league

Colin Marshall, Michael Jones and Liam Fenton netting their goals against home replies from Ben Souter, Kieran Souter and Daniel Bentley.

That second spot now being held by Flitwick Town after they retained their seasons 100% home ways with a 2-0 victory over bottom of the table Sandy thanks to strikes from Joe O’Donnell and Ritchie Bevan.

Whilst up into third spot are Renhold United who maintained their seasons unbeaten away ways with a 2-1 victory at now second from bottom of the table Kempston Rovers Development.

Alex Liburd netting both of the United’s goals against a Rovers reply via Dudzayl Manonano.

The club dropping down the standings being Shefford Town & Campton who now occupy fourth spot after losing 2-1 at Marston Shelton Rovers who were duly collecting their first victory of the season. David Thompson netting both of the Rovers goals against a Town reply from Ross Haskins. Whilst up into fifth place are Caldecote who maintained their seasons 100% home ways with a 2-1 victory over the previously unbeaten away from home Sharnbrook. Jake Wallace and Jordan Platt netting the vital goals against one in reply from Jim Burnside.

For Cranfield United it was win number four on the bounce via a 2-0 victory at Ampthill Town Reserves who have now failed to win any of their last six outings. Jim Armstrong and Martin Holland netting the goals to do the damage. Whilst after losing their last four home outings Ickwell & Old Warden returned to winning ways on the Green with a 4-3 victory over Wootton Blue Cross. Andrew Vallom, Dean Hamilton, Conor Green and Steve Thomas on the home scoresheet against Blue Cross replies via Robert O’Dell twice and Chris Butler once.

Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford

With Ickleford pulling out of the league in midweek and their seasons record expunged from record the new leaders of the Division One supported by Wests Citroen Bedford league table are Crawley Green Reserves who emerged the remarkable 8-6 winners at Elstow Abbey. Ryan Smith leading the way with five goals and supported by strikes from Charlie Clayton, Sam Woodham and Jason McDonagh against Abbey replies via Lucas Banton who netted four times including a opening half hat-trick plus an own goal and a strike from Billy Mills.

Missing the opportunity to regain top spot were Meltis Albion who were held to a 1-1 home draw by AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves. Ciaran Alexander on the Albion scoresheet against a Town reply from Kurtis Alleyne. Whilst still unbeaten this season and sitting in third spot are Queens Park Crescents who won 1-0 at The 61 FC Luton Reserves thanks to a goal from Anish Khinda.

Just goal difference behind the Crescents in fourth slot are Totternhoe Reserves who won 3-1 at bottom of the table Old Bradwell United Reserves. Chris Golding with a brace plus Jack Capehorn netting the goals against a lone home reply via Barry Rooney.

Fifth place now being occupied by Henlow who maintained their seasons unbeaten home ways with a 2-1 victory over Cople & Bedford SA. Paul Wright and Antony Bowskill on their scoresheet against a SA reply from Kieran Wills. Whilst in sixth spot are Westoning who emerged the 2-1 winners at Shefford Town & Campton Reserves thanks to goals from Ben Dashwood and Bryn Reynolds against a lone Town reply from Joe Lewis.

Division Two

The lone division two game of the day brought about a first win of the season for Houghton Athletic after they ran out 4-3 home winners over Atletico Europa. Troy Walker with a brace joined on the scoresheet by Sam Martin and Ali Mohiyalden against Europa replies via Mo Banda, Kudzai Madivanyhka and Tinashe Chibanda.

Hertfordshire FA Junior Cup Round One

For Lea Sports PSG it was a 6-2 home victory over Park Lane Rangers. Joe Hennem leading the way with a hat-trick and joined on the scoresheet by Callum Jones, Will Tyler and Josh Smith.

Division Four

The new leaders of the division four league table are Dinamo Flitwick after they maintained their seasons unbeaten ways with a 3-2 victory at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A. Dale Goldie, Alex Sommers and Scott Hannam netting the vital goals against Town replies via Faud Mirzal and Michael Sexton. Whilst returning to winning ways for the first time in six outings were Sandy Reserves the 2-1 home victors over Flitwick Town A. John Joe Peksyzc and Jack Morrison on the home scoresheet against a lone Town reply from Scott Gadsden.

Bedfordshire FA Junior Cup Second Round

The shock result of the afternoon saw Division Four Henlow Reserves win 2-1 at Division Three Bedford Albion. James Campbell and Matthew Wilson netting the goals to do the damage against a lone Albion reply from Paul Babbington.However, there was better joy for Sandy Albion who thanks to a goal from Luke Rudd were the 1-0 home winners over Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves.

Elsewhere the biggest win of the day was to go the way of Renhold United Reserves who emerged the 6-1 home winners over Stevington Reserves. Michael France and Justin Ludman with braces joined on the scoresheet by Thomas O’Neill and Tom Skinner. Whilst the biggest away winners of the day were Riseley Sports who ran out 5-2 victors at Wilstead Reserves. Jack Healy with a brace joined on the scoresheet by Jordan Harris, Josh Poole and Jamie Simmons to bring up the nap hand against home replies via Luke Pursey and Hani Thiarra.

Also enjoying life on the road were Flitwick Town Reserves who won 4-0 at Kempston Athletic thanks to a Mark Bartlett hat-trick and a strike from Dan Parker plus Caldecote A who won 3-1 at Southcott Village RA Reserves thanks to goals from Tony Norman, Gary Allum and Tom Dupuy.

Also into the hat for the last 16 draw are Caldecote Reserves the 2-1 home winners over White Eagles. Tom Wallace and Jack Stagg netting the goals. Whilst for Potton Town it was a 3-0 home win over Square Reserves. Chris Moore, Chris Cooper and James Pyman all finding the back of the net.

Already into that hat without kicking a ball we find Wixams after AFC Dunton failed to raise a side to host them at Horseshoes Close. Plus Cranfield United Reserves after Luton Aces pulled out and Wootton Village after Farley Boys Reserves withdrew from the competition. Yet the biggest shock sees CS Rovers enjoy the same passage following last seasons cup winners Kempston Hammers Sports failed to raise a team to meet them.

Alas it was the end of the road for three other clubs against Luton District & South Beds League opposition. Sundon Park Rovers who despite two goals from Shane Roberts and a strike from Chris Scott were beaten 5-3 at FC Polonia (Luton ) plus Harlington who had just a goal from Farrell Whitman to show for a 5-1 home defeat by Jedenastka and Lidlington United Sports who were beaten 6-0 at home by FC Kokan.